Lois Jean "Mother Goose" Isabell

December 31, 1929 - February 7, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Lois Jean "Mother Goose" Isabell, age 89, passed away at home on Thursday, February 7, 2019. She was born in Sparta on December 31, 1929, the daughter of Melvin and Minnie Isabell. She was a devoted mother to her 4 children.

Lois is survived by three children: Daniel (Cindy) Isabell, Patricia (Steve) Lynch, and Richard Isabell; six grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Kelly Dennis; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Michael S. Dennis; granddaughters, Emily Jo and Diana; sister, Amy (Ralph) Benedict; and significant other of 29 years, Robert Hornsey.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the Funeral Home. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

The family extends special thanks to the staff at Agrace HospiceCare, especially: Jeanine, Heidi, and Ashley, and caregiver, Donna Mackey.

