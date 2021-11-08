Janesville, WI - Lois Jean Bright, age 64, of Janesville, WI died on October 18, 2021 at her home. She was born in Meadville, PA on March 9, 1957, the daughter of Donald and Marilyn (Cavanagh) Davenport. She married Gary Richard Bright on December 30, 1982 in Clay, FL.
Lois graduated from Janesville Parker High School I 1975 and from Blackhawk Technical College in 1995 with a degree in nursing. She was formerly employed as a registered nurse by Mercy Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville and later as a staff nurse at Rock Haven Nursing Home until her health failed. Lois enjoyed traveling, especially to Paris, France.
Lois is survived by her daughter, Amanda Davenport with whom she resided in Janesville; her son, Andrew Bright of Madison, WI; her sisters, Carol (Matt) Micek, Mary (Robert) Guy; her brother, Michael Davenport; grandchildren, Bianca Davenport, Marquise Brooks, Amari Brooks, Jada Isabella Davis, Jiles Andrew Davis; great-grandchildren, Shariah Stone, Levi Davenport, Armani Davenport, Izaiah Davenport, Tia Brooks and Annaleia Calbert; many nieces and nephews that Lois was extremely fond of. She was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Marilyn Davenport.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, November 11, 2021 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Pastor Neil Deupree will conduct a memorial service following the visitation at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, November 11th at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
