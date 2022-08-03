Janesville, WI - Lifelong Janesville resident Lois Hagen passed away on July 29, 2022 of natural causes, with her loving family by her side. She was 96. Lois was born the second of three children to George and Bernice Meyer on June 29th, 1926. A 1944 graduate of Janesville High School, Lois met the love of her life, Alton M. Hagen, Jr., in the balcony at First Lutheran Church in 1948. Their first date was September 17, 1948 and they were married one year later on that date. Lois and Alton had an amazing marriage, and were devoted parents to their three children, Alton III, Craig and Debbie. Her "kids" consider her the best mom ever.
Lois was an active member of First Lutheran Church for many years, and that is where she met her dear longtime friend, Milly at a very early age. She later joined a group of special FLC friends known as "The Birthday Group." They enjoyed meeting regularly throughout each year to celebrate with one another.
Alton and Lois enjoyed traveling and became especially close with a group of friends they met on a trip to Hawaii. They looked forward to their regular get-togethers with their "Hawaiian Friends" for many years.
In her later years, Lois relished her membership in the Southern Wisconsin Lois Club. Everyone in the club— all with the name Lois - had fun getting together for lunch on a quarterly basis.
Although Lois grew up in the city, she became a "country gal," and enjoyed living in the country with Alton for much of their married life. In her later years Lois received wonderful care from Heather Dorn and the staff at Cedar Crest. She was known by both the residents and staff at Cedar Crest for her sweet nature and her signature smile. In her final months she also received kind and compassionate care from Mercyhealth Hospice.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, George and Bernice Meyer; her sister, Jean Kersten; her brother, Warren Meyer; and her loving husband, Alton Hagen. She is survived by her children: Alton, Craig and Debbie (Peet Crissey); her two grandsons, Brooks (Alexis) and Spencer Crissey; and great-grandsons, Luke and Owen Crissey.
Following a private burial service at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville, a celebration of Lois' life was held on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 in the chapel at Cedar Crest. In memory of Lois, the family suggests donations to The Cedar Crest Foundation, First Lutheran Church or Mercyhealth Development Foundation. The Hagen family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
