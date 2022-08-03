Lois Hagen

June 29, 1926 - July 29, 2022

Janesville, WI - Lifelong Janesville resident Lois Hagen passed away on July 29, 2022 of natural causes, with her loving family by her side. She was 96. Lois was born the second of three children to George and Bernice Meyer on June 29th, 1926. A 1944 graduate of Janesville High School, Lois met the love of her life, Alton M. Hagen, Jr., in the balcony at First Lutheran Church in 1948. Their first date was September 17, 1948 and they were married one year later on that date. Lois and Alton had an amazing marriage, and were devoted parents to their three children, Alton III, Craig and Debbie. Her "kids" consider her the best mom ever.

To plant a tree in memory of Lois Hagen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.