Lois Florence (Nee Eaton) Waller

Evansville, WI - Lois Florence Waller (nee Eaton), formerly of Janesville and Ellsworth, WI, died peacefully at her home on February 26, 2023, in Evansville, WI. After graduating from Ellsworth High School in 1954 and UW-River
Falls in 1958 she began her career teaching kindergarten at Lincoln Elementary School, Janesville, WI. In 1963, Lois married Richard Waller in Janesville, WI and relocated to Evansville, WI in 1976. Lois was a substitute teacher in the Evansville School District for over 20 years. A devoted member of Evansville United Methodist Church, Lois participated in many church activities including choir. She volunteered at the Evansville Ecumenical Care Closet, Evansville Manor, and Meals on Wheels of Evansville; she was a member of the tourist, homemakers, and literary clubs. Lois enjoyed traveling and playing bridge. Lois was preceded in death by her parents Kenneth & Mildred Eaton, brother Sherwood Eaton, sisters Donna Halls and Doris Eaton, and son Jon Waller. Lois is survived by her husband Richard Waller, daughter Renee Waller Meichtry (Larry Chambers) of Monona, WI, son Nathan Waller of Evansville, WI, and granddaughter Erin Meichtry of Stevens Point, WI; along with her sister Mary Lou Herr of Calhoun, GA; brother-in-law Phillip Waller (Joyce) of Fort Atkinson, WI/Santa Rosa Beach, FL and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: Evansville United Methodist Church, 21 S. Madison St. Evansville, WI 53536 or AWARE in Evansville, P.O. Box 403 Evansville, WI 53536 or Evansville Ecumenical Care Closet, 202 S. Madison St. Evansville, WI 53536.
Memorial Services will be 11:30 am Friday, March 3, 2023 at Evansville United Methodist Church, 21 S. Madison St. Evansville, WI 53536. Visitation will be at 10:00 am until time of services at the church, respectively followed by a luncheon at Creekside Place, 102 Maple St., Evansville, WI.
The Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
