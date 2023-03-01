Lois Florence (Nee Eaton) Waller

October 10, 1936 - February 26, 2023

Evansville, WI - Lois Florence Waller (nee Eaton), formerly of Janesville and Ellsworth, WI, died peacefully at her home on February 26, 2023, in Evansville, WI. After graduating from Ellsworth High School in 1954 and UW-River