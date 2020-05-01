January 31, 1932 - April 30, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Lois Evenson, age 88, of Janesville passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital, Janesville from complications after surgery. She was born January 31, 1932, in York Township, Green County, WI. She was number nine of the ten children of Benhard and Helga Jeglum. She was the last surviving member of the family. She was married at Old York Church in rural Blanchardville to Erwin Evenson (from another family of ten) in 1954. She was very proud of their shared Norwegian heritage. Lois was a charter member of Faith Lutheran Church. She was a prayer warrior with a strong faith. She sang in the church choir for many years, a joy she shared with her daughter. Lois was a prolific quilter at church and donated hundreds of quilts for relief efforts. She had a silly sense of humor and loved nothing more than a good fire with a dog in her lap. Lois was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and will be deeply missed by her family.
Lois is survived by her husband, Erwin Evenson; children, Steve (Roxy) and Cathy Jennings (Jim) both of Janesville; grandchildren: Laura (Casey) Murray, Joseph (Jessica) Jennings, Sarah (Cory Hill) Evenson, Brian Evenson, and Isaac Evenson; several great-grandchildren; and many, many nieces and nephews. Throughout her grandchildren's life Grandma always replied to "I love you" with a tight hug and "I love you more!" "Grandma, we love you more!"
Private family funeral services will be held at Faith Lutheran Church with entombment in the Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum. A celebration of Lois' life will be held after restrictions on gatherings are lifted. Memorials can be made to Faith Lutheran Church. The Evenson family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.
HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME