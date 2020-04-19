February 10,1936 - April 12, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Lois E. Welsh, 84, of Janesville, had the most blessed Easter, because she went to be with her Lord and Savior with her family at her side. She was born on February 10, 1936 in Rockwood, PA to the late Byron M. and Mary V. (Schumaker) Baer. She married Rev. Gerald Welsh on Christmas Eve 1955. She worked for Rock Haven Nursing Home for over 20 years until her retirement. She was a faithful church member of Resonate Church, formerly the Christian Missionary Alliance. Her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren became her greatest pride and joy. Lois touched everyone she met with her sweet and gentle nature. She enjoyed her phone calls with her sisters, Katie and Anita, and her friends and neighbors, Jeannie Steinhoff and Lois Potter.
Lois is survived by her children: Gerald "Jerry"(Nancy) Welsh, Jamie (Gia) Welsh, and Danny (Connie) Welsh; her grandchildren: Brannon King, Ethan, and Aiden Welsh; her great-grandchildren: Hallie, Nova, and Kian King; and her siblings: Bobby (Jane) Baer, Katie (Frank) Berarducci, Anita Klink, and Max Baer; and special son-in-law, Russell Jacobusse. Lois is preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Gerald Welsh; daughter, Teri Jacobusse; parents, Byron and Mary Baer; sister, Rita Heinbaugh; and brother, Glenn Baer.
We want to truly acknowledge the caring staff of Agrace Hospice.