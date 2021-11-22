Lois C. (McDermott) Schulze

Janesville, WI - Lois C. Schulze, age 91, of Janesville, passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. She was born in Spring Green on July 29, 1930, the daughter of John and Ellen (Carmody) McDermott. Lois received her teaching degree and taught in country schools around Reedsburg, later moving to Janesville where she taught 1st grade at St. Patrick's Catholic School for over 20 years. She married Harold R. Schulze on May 28, 1955, in Sauk City. He preceded her in death on December 23, 2011. She was kind, caring, loved children, following her grandchildren's activities and going to dinner with family and friends. She attended water aerobics at the YMCA for many years and later in life enjoyed "winning" at bingo with her Cedar Crest friends. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church for over 60 years.
Lois is survived by 2 children: Patti Belk of Janesville and Steven (Theresa) Schulze of Horicon; 4 grandchildren: Jennifer Laurie, Angela (Lewie Williams) Laurie, Joel Schulze and Aaron (Samantha) Schulze; 3 great grandchildren: Aubrie, Evelynne and Elliott; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son-in-law, Roger Belk; and 8 siblings: Leo, Agnes, John, Helen, Marian, Monica, Richard, and Victor.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Janesville with Fr. Drew Olson celebrating. Burial will follow at Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, JANESVILLE is assisting the family. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
