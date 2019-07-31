July 10, 1945 - July 28, 2019

Orfordville, WI -- Lois C. Kerl, age 74, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at U.W. Hospital. She was born in Janesville on July 10, 1945, the daughter of Frank and Grace (Greenwood) Splinter. She married Allen Kerl on April 6, 1963. Lois enjoyed spending time in Northern Wisconsin, and rooting for the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers, and the Milwaukee Brewers. She retired from General Motors.

Lois is survived by her husband, Allen; three children: Terry (Serick Bjustrom) Kerl, Steven (Kristy) Kerl, and Tamara (Brendan) McIntosh; four grandchildren: Eric (Kelly) Janes, Jeramie Kerl, Ryan Janes, and Jenessa Kerl; great grandchildren, Kaysen Hasty and baby Janes, expected in February; three brothers: Frank (Mary) Splinter, Gerald (Gwen) Splinter, Richard (Sharon) Splinter; four sisters: Delores Collins, Arlene Harmel, Marilyn (Allen) Johnson, and Betty Aarstad; and many other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Donald Splinter; and sister, Frances Ingle.

A Funeral Service will be held at 12 p.m., noon, on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at ST. PAUL'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH. Interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at ST. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com