Lois C. (Hudson) Handel

August 17, 1930 - April 18, 2021
Lake Geneva, WI - Lois C. Handel, 90, of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin passed to eternal life at Lakeland Health Center on Sunday April 18, 2021. Lois was born August 17, 1930 in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin to the late Charles Hudson and Theresa (Pavlak)Hudson. Lois married the late Harvey C. Handel on January 20, 1951 in Dubuque, Iowa. Loving mother of Harvey (Cindy) Handel, Rose (Doug) Leedle, Charlie (Deb) Handel, John (Barb) Handel and Son in Law Don Arndt. Loving Grandmother to Hilary (Joel) Beaulieu, Josh (Melissa) Leedle, Andy (Melissa) Leedle, Matt (Danielle) Leedle, Adam Handel, Kyle Handel, Evan Handel, Kara Arndt, Ryan Arndt, Katie Handel, Maggie Handel and Connor Handel. Great-Grandmother to Alexis Beaulieu, Dylan Leedle, Bailey Leedle, Adayla Leedle, Brody, Harlow and Zoe Leedle. Lois was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Harvey, daughter Lori and siblings, Bob Hudson, Theresa Ackley and Amanda (Betty) McKenzie. A visitation will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at the Funeral Home (515 Center St, Lake Geneva) from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Patrick's Catholic Church (107 W Walworth St, Elkhorn) on Monday, April 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Patricks Catholic Church in Elkhorn (107 W Walworth St, Elkhorn). Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Lake Geneva is proudly serving the Handel Family.