Lois "Babe" Apfel

July 12, 1937 - August 15, 2019

Edgerton/Janesville, WI -- Lois M. "Babe" (Demrow) Apfel, age 82, of Edgerton, formerly of Janesville, died Thursday, August 15, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital, Madison. She was born in Janesville on July 12, 1937, the daughter of Frank and Grace (Butler) Demrow. Babe was raised in Fulton and graduated from Edgerton High School in 1956. She worked at Parker Pen in her early years, but after getting married, she became a stay at home mom. She married Gerald D. Apfel on Sept. 14, 1965, at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Janesville. He preceded her in death on November 9, 2017. Babe was the consummate mom! She was active in the Cub Scouts as a Den Mother, and also as chair of the arts and crafts at Camp Indian Trails in the 1970's and early 80's. She volunteered as a "room mother" for every class the kids were in while at Washington Elementary School, and had a particularly close bond with Mrs. Marjorie Reed. When not volunteering, you would find her at home doing umpteen loads of laundry, preparing meals, and trying to keep her 2 oldest kids, Dale and Joel out of trouble! She never had to worry about her baby, Kevin, as he was her angel! She loved kids, and over her entire life, she was always willing to watch her nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and neighbors, but especially her grandkids. She spoiled those kids rotten and they knew it. Babe was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Edgerton.

Survivors include her three boys: Dale (Bonnie) Apfel of Edgerton, Joel (Michelle) Apfel of Janesville, and Kevin (Jenifer) Apfel of Edgerton; three grandchildren: Kendall, Alexandra "Sasha," and Elena; two step grandchildren, Cody and Cassidy; her sister, Marion "Sis" Mallu; in-laws; as well as numerous nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; four siblings: Beulah "Toots" Zastoupil, Edward Demrow, Harold "Buster" Demrow, and Gerald "Pud" Demrow.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton. Rev. Carl Seeger will preside and burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery, Center Township. Visitation will take place on Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME. Memorials in Babe's name can be made to St. John Lutheran Church. For an online guestbook and condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com