May 20, 1945 - May 23, 2021
Brodhead, WI - Brodhead - Lois B. Scott, age 76, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021 while at her home in Brodhead.
Lois was born May 20, 1945 in Madison, the daughter of Howard and Edna (Kimley) Becher. She married Neale R. Scott on August 5, 1967 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Evansville. He preceded her in death on October 31, 2011.
Lois graduated from Evansville High School in 1963 and graduated in 1967 from Chicago City Junior College with an associate degree in nursing. She was a registered nurse at the Monroe Clinic for 39 years and also worked after her retirement for Mercy Clinic in Brodhead. She was a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Brodhead. She enjoyed her summers at her place away from home at the Crystal Lake Campground in Lodi, WI. She enjoyed reading, spending time with her family, close friends and watching her grandchildren play sports.
Lois is survived by her children, Doug (Cathy) Scott of New London, WI, Kathy (Darren) Roth of Juda and Dan (Tami) Scott of Beloit; 4 grandchildren, Madelyn and Miah Roth and Megan and Brody Scott; a brother, Harry (Dorothy) Becher of Rochester, MN.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Brodhead. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM and also at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of service.
