Lois Ardele Endres

May 15, 2021
Evansville, WI - Evansville
Lois Ardelle Endres Age 90 from Evansville Wisconsin passed peacefully on May 15, 2021 at The Heights Assisted Living facility in Evansville Wisconsin. She was born on January 7, 1931 to parents Hugo Hoessel and Lucy Lenter Hoessel in Berry, Dane County Wisconsin.
On September 3, 1947, Lois married her handsome World II Naval Veteran, Robert Endres. They spent a full life together in Mount Horeb, later settling in Evansville, Wi, where they raised their three children Larry, Debra, and Kevin. Lois enjoyed bowling and golf and was an avid Brewer Fan and card player for her entire life.
She was preceded in death by her father, Hugo Hoessel, mother, Lucy Lenter, Hoessel, brothers George and Ralph Hoessel, sisters Delores (Oscar) Danz, Rocile (Dillard) Sphar, Leona (John) Esser, the love of her life, her husband Bob, her beloved daughter Debra (Gary) Matzke and her precious grandson Justin Matzke.
She is survived by her precious dog Molly, sons Larry (Lorraine) Endres, Kevin (Carol) Endres, grandchildren Robin (Josh) Blosser, Jason (Julie) Endres, Erik (Jules) Endres, Nicole (Kyle) Sperry and her great-grandchildren Nicholas, Haley, Ethan, Lillian and Alice, as well as many other relatives and friends.
With respect to Lois' wishes, a private, family service will be held. Burial was held in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Madison Wisconsin.
Memorials should be made to Agrace Hospice Care who made the last few days of her life as peaceful ad comfortable. Thanks also the entire staff of The Heights at Evansville Manor for their thoughtful care of Lois while she was a resident there.
Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com