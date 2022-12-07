Lois Ann (Kunze) Coleman

March 7, 1935 - December 3, 2022
Hawk Springs, WY - Lois Ann Coleman, formerly of Whitewater, WI, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center, Milwaukee, WI at the age of 87.
March 7, 1935 - December 3, 2022
Hawk Springs, WY - Lois Ann Coleman, formerly of Whitewater, WI, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center, Milwaukee, WI at the age of 87.
She was born March 7, 1935 in Madison, WI, the daughter of the late Edwin C. and Ruth H. (Pahl) Kunze. She and her sister were raised on the west side of Madison in a Bauhaus-style home that was designed by her father. She attended Crestwood Elementary and Madison West High School. Lois earned her B.A. in English from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Lois held many varied positions throughout her life. She was administrative secretary to the Wisconsin Legislative Council in Madison. Later, she worked as a corresponding journalist covering local news and was also employed by State Long Distance Telephone Company in Elkhorn. She subsequently served in the Walworth County District Attorney's office, where she was instrumental in starting a program for children whose parents were prosecuted for crimes. Finally, she was a Labor Relations Specialist for the U.S. Post Office in Milwaukee. She was an active member of Our Savior Lutheran Church of Torrington, WY and First English Lutheran Church of Whitewater, WI.
Lois was very active, loved the outdoors, and hiked in the woods in all seasons. She enjoyed many family vacations to destinations in the U.S. and Europe. Each year she looked forward to a large Christmas celebration in her home. Lois loved her family and was grateful to God for the opportunity to have had a long life.
Lois will be sadly missed by her husband Charles W. and five children: Steven F. Coleman of Minneapolis, MN, Michael J. (Kathleen) Coleman of Wauwatosa, WI, Scott W. (Regina) Coleman of Alexandria, VA, Kristi L. (Edward) Coleman of New Berlin, WI and Casey A. (Melissa) Coleman of Whitewater, WI, many grandchildren and a great-grandchild and by her sister Betty Stacy of Bella Vista, AR and by a host of other relatives and friends. Lois was preceded in death by her son Carson W. Coleman.
Visitation will be held 1:00-2:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at the First English Lutheran Church, 401 W. Main Street Whitewater, WI with Pastor Joseph O'Donnell officiating and Pastor Gerald Wendt assisting. Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Tibbets, WI.
Memorials may be made in Lois's name to: Hawk Springs Community Building Assoc., Treasurer Wendy Blackos, 5947 Road 32, Hawk Springs, WY 82217. Arrangements completed by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes & Crematory of Elkhorn, WI.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.