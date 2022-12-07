Lois Ann (Kunze) Coleman

March 7, 1935 - December 3, 2022

Hawk Springs, WY - Lois Ann Coleman, formerly of Whitewater, WI, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center, Milwaukee, WI at the age of 87.

