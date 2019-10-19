July 15, 1934 - October 10, 2019

McFarland, WI -- Lois Ann Dill Kreft passed away peacefully in her home on October 10, 2019 after living a full life, and in the company of her loving son John. She was born on July 15, 1934 in Janesville, WI, the second child of Robert V. Dill and Agnes Genieve Rittler Dill. Her early years were spent on her parent's farm, where she learned to dislike chickens. During World War II, the family moved to Memphis, TN, an experience that left her with vivid memories of the then segregated south. After WWII, the family returned to Janesville, where she graduated from Catholic grade school and public high school. She broke with the family tradition of assembling cars for GM when she decided to train as an X-Ray technician, but only after her father was assured this was a respectable occupation! After graduating, she worked at area hospitals and clinics. Lois married Barry J. Kreft in Janesville on September 12th, 1959 at St. Mary's Catholic Church. The couple moved to West Allis, WI, where she became a full-time homemaker, raising 3 sons - who may have been the cause of her prematurely gray hair. Barry and Lois enjoyed camping with their boys at Camp RubiDell near Lake Mills and Tomahawk, and visiting relatives in Janesville on weekend road trips. Her three sons cherish the memory of the family's numerous female Boxers, all named Logan. Lois never missed her son's sporting, scouting or school events, and was a den mother for many years. Many gold spray-painted macaroni crafts were created under her direction. After her three boys entered school, she had a second career as a cook at St. Charles Boy's Home, making lifelong friends. Her sons ruefully recall that she made good use of her wooden spoon - for both cooking and discipline.

After Barry's death in 2000, Lois moved to McFarland, WI, to be closer to her sons and grandchildren. She immersed herself in the life of the community, volunteering at Christ the King, participating in Senior Center events, and traveling. Lois dearly loved her four grandsons, and never hesitated to get down on the floor to play games and cards, read books or teach them the finer points of baking cookies. She was always willing to lend a hand for projects: sewing quilts; cleaning out closets; and making potato salad, or her famous eclair cake. She loved hosting sleepovers with Grandma, and was always on hand to help raise and feed the next generation of rambunctious Kreft boys.

Lois was a devoted wife and mom, generous, a hard worker, a great mother-in-law, a fantastic grandma, a good sport and a good friend. She is survived by her three sons: John of McFarland, Bob (Dawn) of Princeton, MN, Tim (Sarah Rowe) of McFarland; and four grandsons: Matt and Ryan Kreft of Princeton MN, Carter and Ansel Kreft of McFarland. She is further survived by many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Barry, her sister Marilyn Dill and brother Robert Dill.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday October 26, 2019 at CHRIST THE KING CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5306 Main St. McFarland, with Fr. D. Stephen Smith presiding. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the Mass on Saturday at the church.

The family wishes to thank everyone who helped Lois stay connected, active, and living in her own home, especially her son, John; friends, Marilyn Peltier and Leni Rowe; the Oregon and McFarland Senior Centers; her niece, Sue Nees; and the breakfast group at Christ the King. Our thanks to Agrace Hospice for their care.

"Patience is a virtue, practice if you can. Seldom found in women, NEVER found in men!"