August 30, 1944 - November 22, 2020
Janesville, WI - Lois Ann Davenport, age 76, of Janesville died November 22, 2020 at Mercy Health System. She was born in Janesville on August 30, 1944, the daughter of Harry and Marion (Hammerlund) Carle. She married Michael A. Davenport in 1983. Lois worked as a systems analyst employed primarily for the State of Wisconsin until she retired.
Lois is survived by her husband, Michael Davenport; son, Jonathan (Holly Grams) Stumpner; grandson, Corbin Grams; several brothers, sisters, cousins, nieces nephews, other relatives and friends.
Per Lois' request no visitation or services will be held. The family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.