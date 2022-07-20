Stevens Point, WI - Lois A. Krueger, age 81, passed away July 16, 2022, at St. Michael's Aspirus Hospital in Stevens Point, WI.
Lois was born to Alfred and Agnes (Klemp) Lenox in Chicago, IL on February 8, 1941. She attended Edgerton High School, graduating in 1959. Afterwards, she attended St. Mary's School of Nursing in Madison, WI and graduated in 1962 with a degree in nursing.
Lois married David N. Krueger on October 5, 1963 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Edgerton, WI. Together they had three children, Matthew, Jill, and Amy. She worked as a nurse along with being a full time mother.
Lois enjoyed many hobbies such as reading, shopping, desserts, and animals; especially horses. Her greatest joy was her family and friends. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many friends.
Lois is survived by her husband, David, their three children, Matthew (Patty) Krueger, Jill (Graham) McLeod, and Amy (Eric) Anderson, 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by two sisters, Diane Lein and Kathy Kline, and two brothers, Tom (Julie) Lenox and Phil Lenox.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents.
Services for Lois will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church in Edgerton, WI - 207 E. High St. - on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Pastor Carl Greeves will officiate. Friends and family may gather to share memories at the church at 10:00 AM.