February 1, 1932 - August 24, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Lois A. Dibble, age 88, of Janesville, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center. Lois was born in Arlington, Wisconsin on February 1, 1932; the daughter of Norbert and Esther (Gannon) Treinen. After her High School Graduation, Lois married her loving husband, Robert E. Dibble on June 28, 1952 in Baraboo, WI; and went on to work for Ace Hardware in Janesville as a bookkeeper for many years. Lois was an avid Wisconsin sports fan, enjoyed crossword puzzles, highly skilled with needle-point, and cherished her time vacationing in Bonita Springs, Florida. She will be fondly remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and friend.
Lois is survived by her daughters, Ingrid "Sue" (Cris) Adams of Jefferson, and Colleen Sylvester of Janesville; granddaughters, Amber (Kevin) Goodenough of Berwyn, Illinois and Emily Sylvester of Janesville; her dog, Mandy; and extended family. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; and sisters, Doris and Marjorie.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY; with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Entombment will immediately follow the service at the Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum. Memorial donations can be made in Lois' memory to the Rock County Humane Society. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com