April 2, 1937 - July 21, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Lois A. Allen, age 82, of Janesville, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at home with her family at her side. Lois was born in Shawano County on April 2, 1937, the daughter of Harry and Hazel (Streng) Davis. She went to Gillette elementary/high schools, and received her Bachelors Degree in Education from UW-Milwaukee. She went on to serve the Footville Community as a Second Grade Teacher and Principal for many years. Lois was married to Irving "Bucky" Cole, Jr. in 1964, until his sudden passing in 1970. Lois married Robert Allen in 1972, and they were married 14 years before his passing in 1986. Lois retired early from teaching to devote time to her grandchildren. Her selfless and giving nature led her to find ways to volunteer in the community. She enjoyed staying active with the Janesville Rotary Gardens, the Janesville Area Herb Society, the Green-Rock Audubon Society, The Janesville Art League, KANDU, "Lois" Club, and the Swim Aerobics Ladies Group at the YMCA. Lois will fondly be remembered as a woman who was always willing to work to improve her community.

She is survived by her son, Kevin (Susan) Cole; sister, Faye (Ken) Boom; nieces: Lisa VanderBoom, Sara (Patrick) Smith and Allison Davis; grandchildren: Gabriella (Tristan) Day, Jacob Cole, Andrew Cole, Raquel (Rex) Downing and Madalyn (Tony) Skillman; great-grandchildren: Landon, Dylan, Lincoln and Mayva; and many extend family members and friends. Lois is predeceased by her parents; two husbands; and siblings, Lee Davis and Elaine Moran.

A celebration of Lois' life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME, with visitation from 11 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Audubon Society. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting her family. For online condolences, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

Lois' family would like to offer their thanks to everyone who has given their support and kindness in her final days.