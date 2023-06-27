Darien, WI - Logan Karstaedt, 16, of Darien, WI, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. He was born on March 20, 2007 in Beloit, WI, the son of Christopher and Anna (Stackhouse) Karsteadt. Logan just finished his sophomore year at Clinton High School where he was a football player and pole vaulted for their track team. He was employed by the Turtle Lake Tap & Grill as a server. Logan loved riding his dad's dirt bike and spending summers at his family's lake house in Hayward, WI. He enjoyed traveling, seeing new things, and helping others. Survivors include his Parents, Christopher and Anna Karsteadt; Sister, Kylie Karstaedt; Grandparents, Sheryl Stackhouse, Steve (Cindy) Karsteadt, and Judy Karstaedt; Aunts and Uncles, Ethan Karstaedt and his children: Brandon and Aaliyah; Mindy Tracy and her children: Colin and Easton; Christopher (Suzanne) Stackhouse and their children: Jensine, Halle, Brinley, and Charlie; Donelle (Quinton) Studer and their children: Quinton and Weston; Matthew (Lisa) Stackhouse and their children: Mat'Tiana, Omarion, Paige, Deanna, and Brandon. He was predeceased by his grandfather, Donald Stackhouse. A Visitation of Remembrance will be from 10:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in St. Stephen's Catholic Church, 716 Shu-Lar Ln. Clinton, WI. Sharing of Memories will be from 1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in Mt. Phillips Cemetery. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Logan Karstaedt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.