Janesville, WI - Logan A. Pederson, 28, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022, at the Evansville Manor in Evansville, WI. He was born November 1, 1993, in Portsmouth, VA to Todd Pederson and Tina (Flisrand) Pederson. He was a 2012 graduate of Gates County High School in North Carolina.
Throughout his youth he loved to play football and even got to play in tournaments with the Pop Warner Inner City Suffolk Steelers. Logan loved to play video games competitively, especially World of Warcraft. He found MMA during his teen years and continued with it into his twenties. He loved being part of the MMA family. Lastly, Logan enjoyed helping people in need as much as he could, and he loved children.
Logan is survived by his father Todd Pederson, North Carolina; mother Tina Pederson, South Dakota; brothers: Brandon Pederson, Janesville, Connor Pederson, Virginia; paternal grandma: Ann Pederson-Kealey, Janesville; maternal grandparents: Milton and Joyce Flisrand, South Dakota; aunts: Kelly (Bryan Porter) Wilcox, Edgerton, Terry (Tom) Helgestad, Edgerton, Patti Sommerfeldt, Janesville, Teresa Warborg, South Dakota; uncles: Travise (Wendy) Flisrand, South Dakota and Todd Flisrand, South Dakota; his good friends: Alec, Roman, and William, North Carolina; and many more cousins, great aunts and great uncles, and friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfathers: Allen Pederson and William Kealey; and maternal cousins: Eric Flisrand and Heather Warborg.
A big thank you to all his caretakers from Agrace, Hospice, and the Evansville Manor.
Funeral service for Logan will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Faith Lutheran Church, Janesville, WI with Pastor Paula Harris. A visitation will be from 10:00 AM to time of service at church. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Logan Pederson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
