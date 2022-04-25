Edgerton, WI - Lloyd W. Lock, age 78, of Edgerton, died Thursday, April 21, 2022, at the Edgerton Hospital. He was born in Edgerton on May 2, 1943, the son of the late William and Josephine (Amore) Lock. Lloyd married Lenice L. Donstad on Nov. 8, 1988, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. He owned and operated his own Lawn and Snow Care Business and managed the Bait Shop at Carl's Shell Gas Station in Newville. He loved fishing and checking out what everyone was catching at the many local fishing holes. Lloyd enjoyed looking at the wildlife in both the Necedah and Horicon State Wildlife Preserves. He also always had a treat in his pocket for any fury pet he came across during his travels.
He is survived by his wife, Lenice; 2 sons, Bill (Dawn) Lock and Norman (Cathy) Lock; 2 grandchildren, Mykayla (Ross) Perkins and Ryan Lock; great granddaughter, Mykenna; his sister, Kathy McKaig; and 2 sisters-in-law, Mary (Gene) Schwartzlow and Connie Donstad. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepdaughter, Rebecca Donstad; and 2 brothers-in-law, David McKaig and Jim "Butch" Donstad.
Private family graveside services will take place at Fassett Cemetery. Memorials in Lloyd's name can be made to either the Veterans Park at Central Park or to the City Light's Display. The APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
To plant a tree in memory of Lloyd Lock as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
