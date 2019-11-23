July 6, 1941 - November 20, 2019

Ashland, WI -- Lloyd W. Johnsen, age 78, of Ashland, WI passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Essentia Health-Saint Mary's Medical Center in Duluth, MN. Lloyd was born July 6, 1941 in Chicago, IL the son of Lloyd C. and Elizabeth (Archambault) Johnsen. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving from 1961 to 1964. On September 6, 1991 he was united in marriage to Barbara E. LaBorde in Janesville, WI. He was employed as a Journeyman Pipefitter for General Motors for over 43 years. He was a lifetime member of the NRA, and a member of the American Legion Post 90 in Ashland.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara, of Ashland; children: William (Kathy) Johnsen of Fond Du Lac, WI, Hayley Johnsen of Fond Du Lac, WI, Aaron Johnsen of Texas, Sharon Williams of Drake, CO, Timothy Hartman of South Wayne, WI and Millie (Doug) Rodenchirk of Sun Prairie, WI; ten grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Daniel Johnsen of Key West, FL; and extended family, Chris (Kathy) Deloney of Ashland. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Ronald.

A gathering of family and friends with a celebration of life for Lloyd will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Ashland American Legion Post 90 are preferred. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI. Online condolences for Lloyd's family may be left at MountainFuneralHomes.com.