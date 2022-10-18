Lloyd Steven "Steve" Gunderson

March 10, 1949 - October 14, 2022

Janesville, WI - Lloyd "Steve" S. Gunderson, age 73, of Janesville, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital, Janesville. He was born in Stoughton on March 10, 1949, the son of Roger and Eleanor (Skoien) Gunderson. He married Susan D. Page on August 25, 1973, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Evansville. Steve was a Heavy Equipment Operator and sign man for Rock County Highway Department for over 35 years until his retirement in 2009. He loved the simpler things in life. He enjoyed fishing, camping, watching the deer in his field, taking drives on the country roads, playing cribbage and bowling. He was avid in watching sports, especially the Packers and Badgers. But his biggest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, who were his greatest joy.

To plant a tree in memory of Lloyd Gunderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.