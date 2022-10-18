Lloyd Steven "Steve" Gunderson

Janesville, WI - Lloyd "Steve" S. Gunderson, age 73, of Janesville, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital, Janesville. He was born in Stoughton on March 10, 1949, the son of Roger and Eleanor (Skoien) Gunderson. He married Susan D. Page on August 25, 1973, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Evansville. Steve was a Heavy Equipment Operator and sign man for Rock County Highway Department for over 35 years until his retirement in 2009. He loved the simpler things in life. He enjoyed fishing, camping, watching the deer in his field, taking drives on the country roads, playing cribbage and bowling. He was avid in watching sports, especially the Packers and Badgers. But his biggest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, who were his greatest joy.
Steve is survived by his loving wife, Susan; 2 daughters: Stephanie (AJ) Prescia and Casey (Joel) Johnson both of Janesville; 9 grandchildren: Morgan, Gracie, Kaelyn, Cali, Kenna, Harper, Emery, Elijah and Benjamin; brother, Lawrence (Marsha) Gunderson of Madison; brothers and sisters-in-law: Earl (Jackie) Page, Sandra (Victor) Hybinette, Alan (Sandy) Page, Linda (Johnny Marshall) Crowley and Paul (Allison) Page; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; Mother and Father-In-law, Kathleen and Gerald Page; Brother-in-law, Rick Crowley; Infant grandson, Jack; and nephew, Kevin Walker.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022, at APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville with Pastor Elizabeth Lippke-Ganzel officiating. Burial will be at Maple Hill Cemetery, Evansville. Visitation will take place on Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
To plant a tree in memory of Lloyd Gunderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.