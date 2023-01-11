Janesville, WI - Lloyd Russell Laskowski, of Janesville, WI passed away peacefully at Agrace Hospice in Janesville on January 8, 2023. He was born December 14, 1929, on Cary Bluff in Clark County, WI, the son of Antone Laskowski and Ethel (McCann) Laskowski. He married Doris Marschner on June 20, 1952.
Lloyd grew up in the Cary Bluff region of Clark County, WI on a family farm and had many wonderful memories of those experiences. In 1952, he moved to Janesville and worked at General Motors for 35 years, retiring in 1987. Lloyd and Doris also owned and ran two laundromats in Janesville.
In 1978, Lloyd and Doris bought land on Spider Lake near Birchwood, WI and later built a cabin in the woods. Many generations have enjoyed their time at the lake with many lasting memories of family time together. Lloyd was an avid fisherman.
Lloyd was a Master Mason of the Janesville-Western Star Lodge No. 55, and was active, with his wife, in Masonic service for over fifty years. In his later years, he enjoyed transporting families to and from the Shriner's Hospital in Chicago.
Lloyd loved people, and they loved him. He wouldn't miss a family reunion or class reunion and kept in contact with friends and family. In his later years, he found relatives he'd never met and would contact them and establish new friendships. He often expressed how much he loved life and spending time with those he loved. He was also a man who reached out to those in need and helped many along his way.
Lloyd loved poetry and had many poems put to memory. In 2015, he began writing his own poetry, at first to share with his wife who was suffering from dementia. They were poems of their lives growing up on farms in the Cary Bluff area. He soon branched out writing poems about life in general, beautiful, heartfelt, down-home poems. He loved sharing those poems with family and friends and continued to write until his passing.
Lloyd is survived by his two children, Darrell Laskowski and Debra (Gary) Brabazon; four grandchildren, Matthew (Joelene) Brabazon, Stephanie (Danny) Hansen, Joshua (Tabitha) Brabazon, and Jared (Holly) Brabazon, and six great-grandchildren.
Lloyd was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Doris; his brothers, Lester Laskowski and Russell Laskowski; and his two sisters, Olga Laskowski Burt and Alene Laskowski Burt.
The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice for the compassionate and loving care Lloyd received these last few months.
Funeral services will be held at CARGILL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH in Janesville, officiated by Pastor Stuart Allen, on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Visitation will be at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Rd., Janesville on Thursday, January 12, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and at the CHURCH ON Friday, January 13th from 12:30 p.m. until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agrace Hospice of Janesville or to the Shriner's Hospital.
