Lloyd Russell Laskowski

December 14, 1929 - January 8, 2023

Janesville, WI - Lloyd Russell Laskowski, of Janesville, WI passed away peacefully at Agrace Hospice in Janesville on January 8, 2023. He was born December 14, 1929, on Cary Bluff in Clark County, WI, the son of Antone Laskowski and Ethel (McCann) Laskowski. He married Doris Marschner on June 20, 1952.