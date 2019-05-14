Lloyd Oberman

February 18, 1944 - May 10, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Lloyd Ira Oberman, age 75, a longtime Janesville resident, passed away peacefully Friday evening, May 10, 2019, with his family at his side, at the Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care in Janesville. He was born February 18, 1944 in Los Angeles, CA, the son of the late Earl Jacob and Fanett Leona (Greenburg) Oberman. Lloyd attended school in Los Angeles, and then attended and received his Bachelor's Degree from U.C.L.A. After graduating, Lloyd earned his Juris Doctor at University of West Los Angeles School of Law, and began a long career as an attorney. On October 18, 1986, he married the former Susan Canada in Phoenix, AZ. He and Susan moved to Janesville in 1991, and he opened his private practice in the Hayes Block, specializing in Criminal and Family Law. He retired in 2013.

Lloyd loved cooking and gardening, and enjoyed raising prairie plants in his garden. He had a lifelong interest in Frank Lloyd Wright and his architecture, and he and Susan traveled around the country to see his work. He was an avid reader, of everything from L.A. Noire Fiction to the American and European Classics. Lloyd never met a cat he didn't like, and he adopted many that showed up as strays. His family meant everything to him, and he loved being able to spend as much time as he could with his wife and son.

He is survived by his wife, Susan; his son, Jacob T. Oberman, of Janesville; his brother, Jay Oberman; and by many other extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Susan and Jacob would like to extend their sincerest thanks and appreciation to the fine staff of Agrace Hospice and the Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, for the wonderful care given to Lloyd, and the compassion and support shown to them during Lloyd's brief time in their care.