Lloyd "Kim" Fisher

Sugar Camp, WI - Lloyd "Kim" passed away peacefully on Christmas morning 2021 at the age of 89. Born in Milwaukee, he served in the army during the Korean War, and spent most of his adult life in the Janesville area before retiring to the great Northwoods (Rhinelander area). He was a well-respected builder in Janesville for over 40 years, mentoring many other successful builders along the way. He was also a long-time active member of both the Elks Club and Lions Club in Janesville (particularly, helping people achieve the gift of sight by volunteering for Lions Eye Banks, as well as other fundraising and social activities). Even into his late 80s, Lloyd was an avid sportsman who loved fishing and hunting, especially with his dog, Coco! Since moving Up North, he became an active member of Northwoods Muskies Inc—both participating in the league as well as supporting fundraising efforts.
Loving husband to Mary; beloved father of Lynne (Roy), Laura (Michael), Michael (Chris), and Katie (Todd); grandfather to Niki (Patrick), Charlie (Katie Rae), Toni (Paul), Sarah (Joe), Hillary, Richard (Jammie), Michelle (Sean), Kenneth, Paige (Darryl), Nicholas, and Drew;—as well as fifteen great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. Also survived by his sister-in-law, Nancy; many nieces; nephews; and other friends and family. Preceded in death by his parents; and siblings; his wife (Mary); son (Michael); son-in-law (Roy); brother-in-law (George).
In lieu of flowers, please kindly donate to Kids with Autism Can, a charity founded by his daughter (Katie) that over the last 12 years has helped families with neurodiverse children participate in sensory-friendly social opportunities. KidswithAutismCan.org