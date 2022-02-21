Janesville, WI - Lloyd J. Kealy, age 66, died on January 30th at SSM St. Mary's Hospital surrounded by his family after a long illness. He was born on February 9, 1955, in Janesville, the third son to Stan and Bernie Kealy. Lloyd attended St. John Vianney School and Craig High School.
Together with his three brothers, he owned the Riverside Inn in Janesville. Later, he ventured out on his own and bought the Wisconsin Club. After selling the Wisconsin Club, he became the bar manager of The Moose Lodge, where he worked for several years. Lloyd's last job before retirement was in management at Walmart in Janesville.
Lloyd will be remembered for his wicked sense of humor; always delivered with a dose of his familiar sarcasm. If you were lucky enough to be invited for dinner, he was an outstanding cook with food beautifully presented. He was an avid gardener and had a passion for music.
At the time of passing, Lloyd was survived by his brothers James (Shelley) Kealy and Thomas Kealy; sister Ann (Greg Halverson) Holznecht; his dog Mable; his dear friend Rosie McCann Kealy; nieces: Elizabeth (David ) Pel and Ashley Kealy; nephews: Charles (Sheryl) Kealy and Matthew (Hannah)Kealy; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Stanley E. and Bernadine M.(Weber) Kealy; brother Joseph Kealy; niece Kelly Kealy; and nephew Christopher Kealy.
Funeral service for Lloyd along with his brother Tom will be held on Thursday, February 24th at noon at the Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to time of service. Burial will be private.
The family wishes to thank Myra Vincent for her years of caring friendship for Lloyd and Mable.
Memorials are appreciated to the Southern Wisconsin Humane Society or the St. Patrick Catholic Church Steeple Fund. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Lloyd Kealy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.