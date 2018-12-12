Lloyd Gahart, Jr.

June 26, 1926 - December 9, 2018

Kenosha, WI -- Lloyd Gahart, Jr., 92, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Brookside Care Center, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Dodgeville, WI, on June 26, 1926, he was the son of the late Lloyd and Wilma (Bierkircher) Gahart, Sr. He moved to Kenosha as a child, and was educated in local schools. On December 2, 1950, he married Arlene Heidersdorf at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church; she preceded him in death on July 20, 2015. Lloyd was employed by Kenosha Beef International, and, later, Tennessee Livestock Producers as a cattle buyer. He was a Kenosha County 4-H Beef Project Leader, an avid golfer, and loved to support his children's and grandchildren's events.

Surviving Lloyd are his children: Gary (Christine) Gahart of Union Grove, Jeff (Linda) Gahart of Elkhorn, Lynn Dix of Mount Pleasant, Doug (Margie) Gahart of Elkhorn, Christine Madsen of Twin Lakes, Mark Gahart of Burlington, and Roger (Brenda) Gahart of Kenosha; a sister, Carol Novak of Kenosha; 17 grandchildren: Eric (Gerri), Scott (Denise), Stacy, Ross (Mindy), Kevin (Kristen), Heath (Dina), Jeffrey, Rebecca (Chad), Jacob, Anne, Ashley (Jason), Kyle (Laura), Paige (Mason), Garett (Nancy), Audrey, Wylie and Brooks; and 19 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by a daughter, Nancy Gahart Scholey; a son-in-law, Jim Dix; two grandchildren, Korina Lynn Dix and Billy Lloyd Dix; a brother, David Gahart; and a sister, Joyce Shaffer.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 16th, at Proko Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at 4 p.m. Interment will be held on Monday, December 17, 2018, at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Paris, WI, at 10 a.m.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street, Kenosha Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Lloyd's Online Memorial Book at: www.prokofuneralhome.com

Lloyd's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Brookside Care Center, for all of the kind and compassionate care they gave him.

