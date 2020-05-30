March 3, 1933 - May 27, 2020
Evansville, WI -- Lloyd Dwayne Swenson, age 87, of rural Evansville, WI, passed away at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 following a brief illness. He was born on March 3, 1933 in Green County, WI, the son of Milo and Mabel (Johnson) Swenson. He grew up in Green County and graduated from Blanchardville High School. Lloyd met Betty Ann Fenrick at a dance, and they later married on December 6, 1958. He was a life-long farmer. Following their marriage, Lloyd moved to the farm in Center Township, Rock County, where Betty grew up, and they farmed on that farm the rest of his life. Other than farming, Lloyd enjoyed going to dances, and especially enjoyed dancing to polka bands with Betty. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church.
Lloyd Swenson is survived by his wife of over 61 years, Betty Swenson; two sons, Leslie L. (Shelley) Swenson of St. Peters, MO and Loren D. (Mary) Swenson of Edgerton, WI; five grandchildren: Claire M. Swenson, Emma R. Swenson, twin grandsons, Lee and Grant Swenson, and Jane Swenson; and many nieces and nephews. Lloyd was preceded in death by one son, Brian Swenson; his parents; his sister, Lenore; and two brothers, Merlin and Albie.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Private family funeral services will be held at Zion Lutheran Church. Pastor Don Fehlauer will officiate. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery, Center Township.
Henke-Clarson Funeral Home