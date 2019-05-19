May 5, 1939 - May 14, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Lloyd A. Hause, 80, passed away peacefully at his home in Janesville, WI, on May 14, 2019, after a long illness. Lloyd was born on May 5, 1939 to Lloyd and Ann Hause in Ashland, WI, the oldest of 5 children. He married Judith Sandley Ruchti on March 5, 1993. Lloyd lived in Bruce, WI, prior to moving to Janesville in 1964. He served our country in the Army from 1962 to 1964. Lloyd worked at Blain Supply for 19 years. He then moved on to Woodbridge Corp. for 16 years, until his retirement. Lloyd loved to play cards, and was a gifted storyteller.

Lloyd is survived by his wife Judith; and seven children: Laurie Olin-Smith, Michelle Kaster, Lloyd Hause, Lon Hause, Amanda Lehman, Kevin Reilly and Erin Paschal. He is also survived by his 17 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He will be missed by his extended family and many friends. He is predeceased by his parents, as well as a brother and a sister.

Per Lloyd's request, no formal services will be held. A Memorial Picnic will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank Mercy Home Health, Mercy Hospice and All Faiths Funeral Home, for their compassion and excellent services.