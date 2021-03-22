December 18, 1937 - March 16, 2021
Janesville, WI - Lisetta "Liz" Josephine (Erb) Barrett, age 83, died at home on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. She was born in Monroe, WI, on December 18, 1937, the daughter of Bertha (Buholzer) and Ernest Erb. Liz graduated in 1956 from Rice Lake High School. She married Peter "Pete" Barrett on November 18, 1961, and they had three children.
Liz lived her entire married life in Janesville, raising her three daughters and working at several local businesses. Liz and Pete enjoyed countless summers of retirement in St. Germain, WI with friends and family. Liz was a determined Swiss like her mother. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, who loved to spend time with her grandchildren.
Liz is survived by 2 children, Karen (Byron) Froelich of Green Bay and Theresa Barrett of Janesville; 2 grandchildren, Logan Froelich of Green Bay and Erin Froelich of Madison; sister, Emilie Capone of West Hartford, CT; and extended family. Liz is further survived by two close friends, Shirley LaPointe and Jan Gage who always supported her. She is predeceased by her parents; husband; daughter, Laurie Barrett; and brother, Emil Erb.
A private funeral service will be held at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY with Msgr. Dan Ganshert officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Liz's family would like to extend a special thanks to Liz's caregiver, Pretti Hardnett, for her love and support of Liz over the last year.