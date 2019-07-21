December 17, 1956 - June 19, 2019

California, formerly Janesville, WI -- On June 19, 2019, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, Lisa Ziomek, lost her courageous battle with cancer at the age of 62, surrounded by family. Lisa was born in Janesville, WI, on December 17, 1956, to Edward and Bonnie Drozdowicz. She was the fourth of ten children and had a close relationship with each of her siblings - Becky, Bill, Tom, Lori, Dan, Dave, Joe, Pete, and Maria. She graduated from Parker High School, Class of 1975, and married Nick in 1978. Lisa graduated from the University of Wisconsin Physical Therapy program in 1981. Lisa worked with children and adults with different disabilities in various settings throughout her 37 years of serving as a PT. One dear to her heart is SMILES - a program offering therapeutic horseback riding for disabled individuals. She started the physical therapy program with SMILES in 1994 while working for the Clinton School District. Lisa relocated to southern California in 2007, where she had been residing since. She worked as a physical therapist at Eisenhower Medical Center since relocating. Lisa and Nick opened a residential care facility, Covenant Care, in 2012. As a caretaker at heart, she mothered residents with compassion and respect. Over 20 residents called Covenant Care their home (and extended family) throughout the business's existence. Lisa will always be remembered for her unwavering faith and ability to unconditionally love far beyond the bounds of her family and friends.

Lisa will be forever remembered by her loving and faithful husband of 41 years, Nick Ziomek, and her six children: Nicole, Kathryn (Nick), Jacob (Kim), Alina (Pedro), Benjamin, and Emily (Luis). All will miss their mother's encouragement, grace-filled leadership, and undeniably, the best massages. Lisa never missed a chance to spend time with and pour out love on her eight (soon to be nine) grandchildren.

In California, there will be a celebration of life 11 a.m. to

1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at The Garden Fellowship Church, 79733 Country Club Dr., Bermuda Dunes, CA 92203 (if desired, please send floral arrangements by 10 a.m. that day - we suggest Blooming Events Florist, desertbloomingevents.com). In Janesville, a Celebration of Life honoring Lisa will be held on Saturday, August 10, at 4 p.m. at Bogey's, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville, WI 53548