Lisa Marie Miller

July 10, 1962 - December 20, 2019

Venice, FL -- Lisa Marie (Rosenbaum) Miller, age 57, of Venice, FL, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at Inspired Living at Hidden Lakes in Bradenton, FL. She was born on July 10, 1962, the daughter of Robert and Nancy Rosenbaum (Bohlinger). Lisa was raised in Edgerton, WI and graduated from Edgerton High School. She moved to Florida in the 80's. Lisa enjoyed people. She could light up a room with her smile. Lisa's biggest joy in life was her children. She loved to show them how to live life as big as possible. Her love of cooking encompassed many aspects of her life. She could whip something together and make it look easy. Lisa also enjoyed being near the water. She enjoyed boating, skiing and snorkeling or just hanging out at the beach with family or friends. Lisa had many great times with family and friends. Those memories will be cherished by all who knew her.

Lisa is survived by her four children: Kyle (Ashley) McClenithan of North Port, FL, Samantha Miller, Sierra Miller and Alexander Miller, all of Venice, FL. She was the proud grandma of Jameson McClenithan. She is also survived by her parents, Robert and Nancy Rosenbaum of Edgerton, WI; and her siblings: Valerie (Ric Ward) Wilcox of Emory, TX, Daniel (Rhonda) Rosenbaum of Edgerton, WI, Theresa (Randall) Moe of Janesville, WI, and Jeffrey (Linda) Rosenbaum of Beloit, WI.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date in her hometown of Edgerton, WI.