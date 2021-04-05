July 23, 1959 - March 30, 2021
Janesville, WI - Lisa M. Marko, age 61, passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, surrounded by her loving family, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care. She was born in Fort Atkinson on July 23, 1959, the daughter of Dominic and Barbara (Malone) Yaeggi. She married Randal Marko in Las Vegas on February 23, 2002. Lisa enjoyed being outside soaking up the sunshine and spending time gardening, she enjoyed traveling, but her greatest passion was spending time with her grandchildren.
Lisa is survived by her loving husband, Randy; 2 children, Josh (Lexi) Kerl and Daniel (Ashlee) Kerl; step son, Trenton (Tauna) Marko; 9 grandchildren: Kai Kerl, Mayson Marko, Rylee Kerl, Keye Kinich, Trevon Marko, Madlyn Cronin, Aidan Kerl, Brodey Lewis, and Ashdan Kerl; brother, Todd Yaeggi; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; step son, Teage Marko; grandson, Treston Marko; and brother, Tim Yaeggi.
A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family.
Lisa's family would like to give a special thank you to all the staff at St. Mary's Hospital, Janesville and especially to everyone at Agrace Hospice, Janesville.