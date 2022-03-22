Lisa L. (Graber) Kramar

Rockton, IL - Lisa L. Kramar, 83, of Rockton, Illinois, died suddenly at 2:46 p.m. Friday March 18, 2022 in Beloit Memorial Hospital. Lisa was born on April 23, 1938 in Monticello, WI, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Herman and Emma (Alplanalf) Graber. She graduated from Monticello High School, Class of 1956. She was married to Robert Lee Kramar in Monroe, Wisconsin on September 22, 1962. Lisa was a hairdresser prior to marrying Bob. After their marriage, the family moved to Rockton, IL, where Lisa worked as a hairdresser for a short time, stayed home to help raise the children, and then worked at Dora's Diner in Rockton, IL for several years. She is a former member of Old Stone Church in Rockton, IL and a current member of Life Church in Roscoe, IL. Lisa enjoyed traveling, working in her flower garden and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include sons, Larry (Kelly Smithback) Kramar, of South Beloit, IL, and Wade Kramar, of Rockton; brothers, Fritz (Beverly) Graber, Walter (Arlene) Graber; sisters, Bertha (Kenny) Johnson, Dee Hall; several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents; husband; and sister, Margret Underwood.
A funeral ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday March 25, 2022 in McCorkle Funeral Home - Rockton Chapel. Burial will be in Rockton Township Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral Friday.