June 8, 1970 - August 18, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Lisa Kathleen Smith Carlson, age 50, of Janesville, Wisconsin passed away peacefully at home in the presence of her husband and two daughters, on Tuesday, August 18th, 2020. September of this year, Lisa would have been a six-year survivor of late stage cervical cancer. Lisa was born the "baby", youngest of four siblings on June 8th, 1970 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville to Roy and Sharon Smith. When she was born, her grandfather said, "She is prettier than a speckled pup!" As a child, she was very fond of her Grandpa Smith, who lived with them every summer. He nicknamed her "Leesey". Growing up, Lisa spent a lot of time with her extended family, traveling often to visit them in Florida. She had countless adventures as a child and teenager with her family, often just her and her mother, traveling mostly by road all around the U.S. Lisa had recalled getting in the car and feeling so excited to be "on the road again" just like the song. Lisa attended Parker High school, until her main focus in life became her children Ashley and April at a young age. She was a wonderful mother from day one. She taught them to read and write at ages 3 and 4, was always involved in every aspect of their lives, and later played an active role in assisting each of them with graduating college and starting their careers. She was extremely proud of her girls and loved to tell people so. Lisa worked as a caregiver for about ten years in her twenties and as a bank teller at First American Credit Union for a few years in her thirties. Later, she assisted her husband with managing their family business. For more than twenty years, Lisa's main passion for work was providing her own professional cleaning services to numerous people in the Rock County area, befriending many of her customers along the way. Lisa resided in Janesville, Wisconsin during most of her life. During her mid-30's, Lisa and her family spent two years living in a small town nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Upon returning to her hometown, Lisa and her husband personally and thoughtfully constructed their own home, in which they resided in for the last twelve years. Lisa shared a special bond with her husband and many would say they were the definition of true love. Her mother once recounted Lisa happily telling her that she had found her "soul mate" and this was exactly how Lisa and Tom treated each other throughout the years. Their marriage was admirable to say the least. Throughout Lisa's life, she thoroughly enjoyed all activities outdoors, including kayaking, hiking, skiing, ice skating, swimming, and attending live music events, including many performed by her husband's bands. Some of her happiest memories were spent around a campfire, laughing with family and friends. Lisa's oldest daughter made her a Grandma in 2011, and again in 2014. The milestones Lisa was a part of, her daughter and children will cherish forever. She took them all on their first trip to Disney world. She made sure to maintain traditions like decorating her dining room for birthday parties, and visiting "Busy Barn Adventure Farm" every year on Mother's Day. She regularly took them camping at Jellystone Campground, and a recent quote of hers was, "I would rather be at the campground with the grandkids than anywhere else on Earth!" She truly found her ultimate joy in life to be spending quality time with her grandbabies. Lisa loved day trips to Madison to visit her youngest daughter while she was in college and later loved visiting her in Washington state, actually making the 2,000-mile drive all by herself last year. Lisa and her husband also fulfilled their dream of getting a camper last year. She was thrilled to get out and explore and just months ago, they completed an 8,000-mile trip across the U.S., visiting fifteen states and creating everlasting memories. After a poor prognosis in September of 2014, giving her only months to live; Lisa defied all odds and went on to maintain a healthy and fulfilling five and a half years. The memories family and friends have with Lisa will be some of the fondest of their lives. She was a person like no other, with an uplifting attitude and a positive energy that could be felt by anyone around her. Lisa had a heart of gold. She was very compassionate and would always be the first to help anyone she saw in need. She was never afraid of anyone, would stand up to anyone, and was always confident to speak her mind. She maintained her playful sense of humor even at her most difficult times. Lisa had an amazing ability to make anyone she cared for feel special and loved. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandma, sister, daughter, cousin, aunt and friend. The void Lisa will leave in our lives is inexplicable. Lisa was incredibly strong in her faith in God, and belonged to Faith Community Church in Janesville. Anyone who knew her would have no doubt that the Lord was waiting for her with open arms on the day she left this earth.
Lisa was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, George Harvey Smith, and Nancy Frank; maternal grandparents, Fred and Edith Schoville; eleven aunts; six uncles; and a nephew. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Carlson; children, Ashley Hatcher, and April Hatcher; Stepchildren, Thomas Carlson Jr., and Timothy Carlson; grandchildren, Holly Lambert, and Clayton Winnie; her parents, Roy and Sharon Smith; her sister, Jody (Mark) Grayless; brothers, Hoyt (Lori) Smith, and Randy (Christine) Smith; five aunts; four uncles; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A very special Celebration of Life is planned for all family and friends of Lisa, on Saturday, August 29th, at FAITH COMMUNITY CHURCH in Janesville. Visitation at 11 a.m., church service at 12 p.m., with luncheon to follow. All family and Friends of Lisa are invited! A donation box will be on site, and Family is graciously requesting donation to assist them with burial/memorial expenses. If you'd like to provide a donation online, please visit the following link: gf.me/u/y/s55tp
The Family would like to sincerely thank everyone around them for their tremendous support during this difficult time.