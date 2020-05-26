Lisa Johnson

February 25, 1966 - May 22, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Lisa (Lewis) Johnson, age 54, died Friday, May 22, 2020 at her mother's home in Janesville, WI after fighting a long and hard battle of ovarian cancer for 18 months. She was born on February 25, 1966 in Indianapolis, IN to Ernest Lewis and Roberta (Sheean) Treuthardt. She graduated in 1984 from Arlington High School in Indianapolis, IN. Lisa enjoyed helping everyone and her family and friends. She enjoyed making floral arrangements and collecting, shining rocks. She moved to Janesville, WI in 1994, and worked at General Motors, Hufcor, and Tremors Bar & Grille, before moving to Illinois and taking a job at John Deere, Davenport, IA, where she met her husband Richard "Rick" Johnson. They married on August 8, 2014 in Morrison, IL. She was a proud member of UAW Local 281, and the Women's Community.
Lisa is survived by her husband, Richard "Rick" Johnson of Albany, IL; mother, Roberta (her dad, James) Treuthardt of Janesville; son, Adam (Rachel) Rivers; daughter, Meranda Rivers, both of Janesville; son Dane Johnson, of Albany, IL; brothers, Steve (Jan) Gasper of Bargersville, IN, and Randy (Carie) Lewis of Brookston, IN; sister Becky (Rob) Henry of Crawfordsville, IN; the loves of her life-her grandchildren, Colton and Caydance Rivers of Janesville; many nieces and nephews; and her best friend, Kari Holmes of Janesville.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville, WI is assisting the family. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family.