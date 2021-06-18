Lisa B. (Busse) Condon

August 28, 1938 - June 15, 2021
Edgerton, WI - EDGERTON---Lisa B. Condon, age 82, of Edgerton, passed peacefully Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the home of her daughter surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Barby, Saxony-Anhalt, Germany on August 28, 1938, the daughter of the late Fritz and Liesbeth (Masly) Busse. Lisa's early years were trying times growing up during WWII in East Germany. She would share stories of running from one bomb shelter to another to survive the brutal effects of the war. This very well may have been the foundation that built her undeniable strength that she portrayed. She learned to sew and made money getting by as a seamstress making dresses.
Lisa's courage then led her to leave East Germany just as the two sides of the country divided and the wall was being built to begin a new chapter in her life. She started working at the Army GI club where she met her future husband. In 1963 she left Germany and moved to America where she quickly learned English by watching local TV. Lisa waitressed at a German restaurant in Chicago and raised her 3 children in the Northwest suburbs.
Life later led her to her home in Edgerton in 1986 and she began working for Fort Atkinson Hospital where she retired from. She greatly enjoyed fixing up her little cottage by the lake in Highwood. Many memories were made at the clubhouse by the beach. Lisa had a natural gift of creativity and could paint, sew, crochet, braid, glue, or sticky tile just about anything she got her hands on. The simplest pleasures such as finding thrifted treasures and gifting them to others brought her great joy. You could often find her in her yard with a shovel digging up, moving around, and replanting the many plants and flowers that surrounded her cottage home. Anyone that knew her would tell you how caring of a person she truly was. Everything she has ever taught and every story she ever told will live on in her legacy. Lisa will forever be missed dearly and remain in the hearts of those that loved her.
She is survived by her 3 children: Mirella Condon of McHenry, IL, Michael Condon of Lake in the Hills, IL, and David Condon of Stoughton, WI; 7 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and 2 siblings, Hans-Joachim Hagemann and Rainer Hagemann both residing in Germany.
Memorial services will be held at Noon on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until the hour of service at the Funeral Home.