May 13, 1961 - February 13, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Lisa A. Schroeder, age 57, a longtime resident of Janesville, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Cedar Crest, where she has resided. Lisa was born May 13, 1961 in Viroqua, WI, the youngest child of the late Ronald and Shirley (Brown) Schroeder. Lisa and her family lived in Cashton, WI, and moved to Janesville when she was 5 years old. She attended and graduated school in Janesville. Lisa had worked as a server/hostess and several area restaurants. In 1988, she was involved in a serious automobile accident which left her with a traumatic brain injury. She has resided at Cedar Crest for most of the years since.

Lisa is survived by her grandson, Jonathon SansCrainte of Houston, TX; her two sisters, Tanya Schroeder of Canada, and Dawn (Thomas) Poag of Michigan; her nephew, Matthew Thompson of Beloit, WI; and by her great-nephew, Dorian Thompson, also of Beloit. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Joshua Schroeder; and her brother, Mark Schroeder.

Memorial services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, with Fr. Timothy Renz officiating. Inurnment will take place in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

