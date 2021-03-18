Lisa A. (Martin) Bobzien

November 3, 1960 - March 13, 2021
Decatur, IN - DECATUR, IN/ JANESVILLE, WI--- Lisa A. Bobzien, 60, of Decatur, Indiana passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Saturday evening, March 13, 2021. She was born on November 3, 1960 in Janesville, Wisconsin to Robert Wayne Martin and Myrna Kay (Dell) Martin. On February 16, 1986, she was united in marriage to Michael H. Bobzien. Lisa was a homemaker. She was a very loving wife, mother, and grandmother and enjoyed spending time with all of them. She loved spending time with her four pets and has always had a special spot in her heart for all of Gods creatures. Lisa was very proud of the fact that she had recently beat cancer.
She is survived by her husband, Mike Bobzien of Decatur, Indiana; two sons, Brice (Niki) Bobzien of Poway, California and Brent Bobzien of Janesville, Wisconsin; two grandchildren, Brock and Devin Bobzien; father, Robert Martin of Janesville, Wisconsin; mother, Myrna Martin of Janesville, Wisconsin; sisters, Elaine (Steve) Kersten and Angie (Greg) Brudos both of Janesville, Wisconsin; brother, Curtis (Lorie) Martin of Janesville, Wisconsin; sisters, Karen (Paul) Gilbertson of Clinton, Wisconsin and Sue (Scott) Chambers of Janesville, Wisconsin; and mother-in-law, Shirley Bobzien of Janesville, Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by a half-sister, Jennifer Shaw.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Chapel of Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. Entombment will follow. Visitation will take place on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service at the Chapel of Milton Lawns. Memorials may be given in Lisa's name to PAWS of Adams County or Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin. The family is being assisted by the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd. Janesville. For online condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com