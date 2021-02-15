February 8, 2021
Weston, WI - Beloved Wife and Mother to all, Linda Sue Frei passed away peacefully at home on Monday, February 8th, 2021.
Linda, age 72, was born in 1948 to her loving parents, the late Martin and Lillian (Pedersen) Fagan. Linda was a Chicago girl that fell in love with a horse riding cowboy, Richard Frei, and they were married in Las Vegas, Nevada in the spring of 1974. They adoringly shared 47 years of marriage and raised two sons, Marty and Adam, who she loved with all her heart. Linda had a fondness for owls, she enjoyed a good game of Yahtzee and she was an enthusiastic fan of Gonzaga College Basketball. The Beatles and Marty Stuart were two of her favorite bands, along with watching her son play music. Linda enjoyed spending time outdoors with her family, fishing on the boat, riding horses in the high country and seeing her beautiful daisies growing in the yard. During Christmas she made cookies for everyone, she loved her family dearly, embraced everyone with hugs and she gave all of gods creatures a kiss on their little fuzzy heads.
Linda is survived by her husband Richard Frei; 2 sons Marty (Tracy) Frei and Adam (Amy) Frei; sisters Janet Fagan and Diana (Bill) McDonald; brother-in-law Dan (Jeanie) Frei; sister-in-law Mary Alice Frei; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the Covid pandemic, no services will be held at this time, but because of her love for all animals, you may make a donation to your local animal shelter in Linda's honor.
Online condolences may be given at www.brainardfuneral.com