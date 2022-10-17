Linda Rae Hill

August 9, 1943 - October 8, 2022 Wisconsin Dells, WI - Linda R. Hill, age 79, of Wisconsin Dells, WI died Saturday, October 08, 2022 at her residence, with her loving family by her side.

Linda was born August 9, 1943 at home in Monroe, Wisconsin, the daughter of Raymond and Adeline (Schwartzlow) Budde. She grew up in Milton Junction, and moved to Hartford, WI, where she married Arthur Eick on August 19, 1961. The couple enjoyed 32 years of marriage until his passing in 1994. While living in Hartford, she was an EMT and was extremely proud of the service she provided to the community. She married Gary Hill on October 18, 1997, and the couple enjoyed 24 wonderful years together. She was a big fan of fishing, camping, and trail riding in her UTV. Most importantly Linda loved spending time with her family and friends.