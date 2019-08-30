May 19, 1951 - August 26, 2019

Footville, WI -- Linda R. Kettle, age 68, of Footville, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center in Janesville, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She is the daughter of Linton and Catherine (Walsh) Kitelinger. Linda was born on May 19, 1951, in Janesville, and was a lifelong resident of Footville. She graduated from Parkview High School in 1969. She worked as a teacher's aide for nearly 25 years for the Parkview School District. Linda enjoyed interacting with the students, and forged close friendships with staff members. Linda was known as a selfless, good humored, generous, compassionate person, and for her many random acts of kindness. She loved being a grandmother, and would often take her grandchildren, including the four legged ones, for rides around the countryside. During these rides, they would engage in a number of activities including looking for deer, placing pennies on railroad tracks, and stopping to look at unique barns. Linda enjoyed spending her free time with her two great-grandsons, who fondly referred to her as, "Oma." Linda was also known for her quick wit and displayed how important humor can be to cope with life. Linda lived by the motto, "If that's the worst thing that happens today, be happy!"

Linda is survived by her mother, Catherine; children: David (Amy) Kettle, Sarah (Craig Schuenke) Schaetten, Lukas Kettle, and Justin Kettle; grandchildren: Alison (Denny Jensen) Schaetten, Danielle (Jaret Christianson) Kettle, Matthew (Alyssa Pickett) Schaetten, and Michael Kettle; great-grandchildren, Rylynd and Myles Jensen; granddogs, Jackson and Penny; sisters: Susan (Phil) Garthwaite, Patti Jo (Terry) Neal, Carla (Mike) Edgar, Colleen (Dan) Cox, and Mary Linne (Raymond) Kiser; sisters-in-law: Jeanne (Dennis) Socwell, Jill Riese, and Terri Gilbertson; brothers-in-law, Jeff Kettle and Jim Kettle; several nieces; nephews; extended family; and close friends. Linda was preceded in death by her father, Linton; husband, Jack; brother, Michael Kitelinger; uncle, Richard "Dick" Walsh; sisters-in-law, Jan Balch and Judy Heyerdahl; brothers-in-law: Bob Hesgard, Billy Riese, and Jim Balch.

Linda's Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER, 1770 Racine Street, Janesville. Relatives and friends are welcome to join us to share their memories of Linda. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

In gratitude for how Linda lived her life, her family request you go out and perform Random Acts of Kindness.