Linda "Pat" Lantta

Fort Atkinson, WI - Linda "Pat" Renee Lantta, 73, of Fort Atkinson passed away on Saturday, July 31st, 2021 after a long battle with cancer.
Pat was born on January 31st, 1948 in Rockford, Illinois to Lainous and Marion (Merwin) Fox. She became a hairdresser and later married the love of her life, Danny Lantta on February 25th, 1967 in Janesville. They eventually moved to Koshkonong and spent 53 wonderful years of marriage together; raising three children and becoming grandparents to four grandchildren.
Spending time with her family and friends was important to Pat, aside from her passion for traveling and playing golf. Everyone who knew her will always remember her bright and caring soul.
Pat is survived by her loving husband, Dan; her children, Todd (Tina) Lantta, Margo (Paul) Kurtz, and Brooke (Matt Fleck) Rebman; her grandchildren, Claudia Kurtz, Dylan Kurtz, Brayden Lantta, and Justin Lantta; and her siblings, Karen (Eddy) Ambrose, Sandy (Tom) Kettle, Susan (Mike) Bracy, and Lauree (George) Nelson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lainous and Marion; her infant son, Brandon Lantta; her son-in-law Eric Rebman, and her brother Greg Pires.
A memorial service will take place at 1PM on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Nitardy Funeral Home, 1008 Madison Ave., Fort Atkinson. A visitation will take place from 11AM until the time of services. A burial will take place at Lakeview Cemetery at a later date.