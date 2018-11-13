Linda Meyers-Kelm

March 26, 1945 - November 10, 2018
Elkhorn, WI -- Linda L. Meyers-Kelm, 73, of Elkhorn, WI, died at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center of Elkhorn, WI on November 10, 2018, after a courageous battle with cancer. Linda was born on March 26, 1945, to the late Claude and Vera (Rhoads) Meyers. She was married to Gerald Peters in May of 1961, they had two beautiful daughters together. In January 1976, she married her second husband, Edward Kelm, who preceded her in death in 2016. Linda enjoyed reading and writing, but most of all spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Lesa (Ken) Reek and Laura (Dan) Duchemin; two grandchildren, Ashley Duchemin and Heather (Michael) Warren; three great-grandchildren; Colton, Hunter, and Julia Warren; and two sisters; Betty (Emmett) Thompson and Mary (the late Harold) Dade; and a brother-in-law, Dave (Pam) Kelm; and many nieces and nephews. Also survived by her first husband, Gerald Peters; his wife, Elizabeth (Ole) Peters, a dear friend of Linda's. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three sisters; and three brothers.
A Memorial Service will take place on Thursday November 15, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin Street, Elkhorn, WI. Visitation will be held before the service starting at 9 a.m. Online guestbook can be found at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Elkhorn is assisting Linda's family.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse