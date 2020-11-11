Linda (Meyer) McIntosh

July 29, 1942 - November 5, 2020
Janesville, WI - Janesville - Linda Bernice McIntosh, age 78, passed away while surrounded by her family on November 5, 2020.
Linda was born on July 29, 1942 in Hillpoint, WI, the daughter of Alvin and Bernice (Westphal) Meyer.
Linda worked for many years as a Headstart teacher in Rock and Walworth counties before her retirement. Linda was the organist for over 20 years at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Janesville. Linda enjoyed stamping, watching game shows, watching the Packers and spending time with her family.
Linda is survived by her 4 children, Brian (Lael) McIntosh, Brett (Cindy) McIntosh, Bruce (Jennifer) McIntosh and Brendan (Tami) McIntosh; 5 grandchildren, Braden, Christopher, Bryce, Eric (Kelly) and Ryan; 1 great grandchild, Charlotte; and two brothers, Durwood Meyer and Wesley (Sandy) Meyer.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents and a sister-in-law, Audrey Meyer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Our Savior Lutheran Church in Linda's memory.
Memorial services will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2015 Kellogg Avenue in Janesville on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Pastor Rick Sears will officiate. The DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead is assisting the family.
