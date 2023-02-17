Montello, WI - Linda M. Solner, age 85, of Montello passed away and went to be with our Lord on Saturday, February 11, 2023. She was born on March 23, 1937, in Soldiers Grove, Wisconsin, the daughter of Carl and Lethel (Henthorn) Salmon. Linda married Dennis Solner on June 15, 1956. Linda worked for Parker Pen and Lab Safety Supply until her retirement. She was a Packer, Badger, and Brewers fan, and also enjoyed travelling, fishing, going for walks and Snowmobiling, and just being outdoors.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years Dennis; her children, Kimberly (James) Jordan of Park Falls, Laurie (Donald) Burrell of Tampa, and Gregg (Nicci) Solner of Wisconsin Rapids; grandchildren, Randy, Kristy, Dillon and Tyler Burrell and Autumn and Hannah Solner; her brothers, Mervin (Martha) Salmon of New Lisbon and Hunter Salmon of Milton; sisters, Rose Scalzitti of New Lisbon, June Williams of Delavan and Mary (Jeff) Rowland of Delavan; she is further survived by her sisters-in-law Pearl Salmon of Pardeeville, Karen Solner of Janesville, Mary Salmon of Jefferson, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and by her brothers LeRoy, Robert (Dolores) and James Salmon.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home with visitation from 1:00 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family.
