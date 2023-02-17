Linda M. Solner

March 23, 1937 - February 11, 2023

Montello, WI - Linda M. Solner, age 85, of Montello passed away and went to be with our Lord on Saturday, February 11, 2023. She was born on March 23, 1937, in Soldiers Grove, Wisconsin, the daughter of Carl and Lethel (Henthorn) Salmon. Linda married Dennis Solner on June 15, 1956. Linda worked for Parker Pen and Lab Safety Supply until her retirement. She was a Packer, Badger, and Brewers fan, and also enjoyed travelling, fishing, going for walks and Snowmobiling, and just being outdoors.

