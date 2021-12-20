Janesville, WI - Linda M. Hyne, age 74, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. She was born in Highland, IL on August 6, 1947; the daughter of Melvin and Eunice (Zobrist) Weber. She was married to Ronald H. Hyne on July 16, 1988 in Afton and he preceded her in death on October 29, 2002. Linda worked as a nurse's aide for many years at Mercy Hospital.
She is survived by her brothers, Richard Weber and Russell (Janet) Weber; brothers in-law, Michael Briggs and Darrell Reents; sister in-law, Diane Weber; nieces and nephews: Jenny (Mike) Fellows, Joshua (Sarah) Weber, Rayne Weber, Matt (Jill) Reents, Rae Ann (Jimmy) Lamphear, Jade (Kurt) Atwood, Jeremiha (Bobbi) Weber, Jessica (Matt) Husen, Amber (Mark) Peterson, Ashley (Aaron) Wolfgram and Beth (Josh Cookson) Briggs. Linda is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ronald; and siblings: Vickie Reents, Patricia Briggs and Robert Weber.
A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., with service at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with committal immediately following to Maple Hill Cemetery in Evansville. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
