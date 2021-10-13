Linda M. Fredell

JANESVILLE, WI - Linda Marilyn Fredell, age 81, of Janesville passed away Friday, October 8, 2021, at Delavan Health Services. Linda was born on January 20, 1940, in Milwaukee, WI. She graduated from Rufus King High School and U.W.M. She was employed in research at the Wood Veterans Hospital, Wood, WI. In 1984 she moved to Janesville to be close to family and joined Cargill United Methodist Church.
Linda is survived by her sister, Nancy Hansen-Bennett (Al); nephew, Chuck Bennett (Michelle, deceased); nieces, Jennifer (John) Leto and Reverend Krystal (Eric) Goodger; four grandnephews; three grandnieces; and two great nieces.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, October 15, 2021, at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 North Wright Road, Janesville. A Service of Remembrance will be conducted by Rev. Stuart Allen at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 15th at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Memorials would be welcomed by Cargill United Methodist Church or the Janesville Senior Center. The family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Linda Fredell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
