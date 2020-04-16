September 19, 1943 - April 10, 2020
Shopiere, WI -- Linda Louise Vannucci (Kutz) of Shopiere, WI, passed away at Rock Haven Nursing Home on April 10, 2020. She was born in Beloit, WI on September 19, 1943, the daughter of Leonard Otto Kutz and Bernice Ruth (Henning) Kutz. In November of 1964, she earned her Registered Nursing Degree, and cared for others until her retirement many years later. In 1965, she married Lawrence Vannucci, and gave birth to her daughter and two sons. After her divorce in 1983, she became a single mother, who provided her children with a home crafted of resilience, faith, stability, and unconditional love.
Our mother was an amazing woman, who blessed the lives of all she touched. She was a person who approached adversity as a fact that would never dictate her future. She was strong, loving, and funny. She had a way of entertaining different approaches to the completion of a task, while ensuring that you knew her approach was the right way. Throughout her life, you might have found her riding a motorcycle, stitching beautiful needlepoint designs, helping the infirmed find comfort, teaching her son to shave, creating decorative cakes, admiring her birds, or hunting down the pesky gofers digging up her flowers. The traditions that she began will endure in our lives, and the lives of her grandchildren. She was the perfect mother, a loving sister, a patient healer, a caring grandmother, and a tested child of God.
Linda's beautiful soul lives on in her children: Karla (Vannucci) Fleming and her husband, Edward, of Dakota, IL; Kevin Vannucci of Pawling, NY; Kurt Vannucci and his wife, Marla, of Chicago, IL; and her four adoring grandchildren: Connor Fleming, Kristopher Fleming, Shannon Fleming and Justin Vannucci. She is also lovingly remembered by her sister, Ruth Anne (Kutz) Clark, of Clinton, WI; sisters-in-law, Ann (Eike) Kutz and Catherine (Belstner) Kutz; and many nephews and nieces. May our mother live on, forever in peace, knowing she will never be forgotten and is always loved.
Due to state imposed social restrictions, Linda was put to rest after a small private family gathering. We will celebrate her life later in the summer. In lieu of flowers, a memorial tree can be planted in a National Forest through thetreesremember.com/memorial-trees.